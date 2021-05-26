UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 08:34 PM

Alexander Filanovich, the lawyer of Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, said that he was not able to meet with his client on Wednesday, adding that he will make another attempt on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Alexander Filanovich, the lawyer of Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, said that he was not able to meet with his client on Wednesday, adding that he will make another attempt on Thursday.

Sapega was detained alongside Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich after a Raynair plane made an emergency landing in Minsk earlier in May.

"At the time of the arrival of the lawyer with permission [to visit the client] In the KGB [the State Security Committee] pre-trial detention center, the queue of lawyers was four people.

Due to the lack of free offices, the lawyer did not get to meet with Sofia Sapega," Filanovich told reporters, adding that he will try to see her client on Thursday.

The lawyer also said that he filed a complaint to the Belarusian investigative committee over Sapega's detention.

"The lawyer has filed a complaint to the Central Office of the Investigative Committee of Belarus about the arrest of Sofia. The legal basis for the complaint was the fact that the lawyer was not familiar with the documents about the detention," Filanovich added.

