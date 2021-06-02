UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sapega's Legal Defense Preparing Appeal Against Her Pre-Trial Detention - Lawyer

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 04:41 PM

Sapega's Legal Defense Preparing Appeal Against Her Pre-Trial Detention - Lawyer

The defense team of Russian citizen Sofia Sapega is preparing an appeal against her pre-trial detention in Minsk, her lawyer Alexander Finanovich told Sputnik on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The defense team of Russian citizen Sofia Sapega is preparing an appeal against her pre-trial detention in Minsk, her lawyer Alexander Finanovich told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"A draft complaint about detention has been prepared for Sofia. The lawyers are also preparing an appeal against the preventive measure chosen against her," Filanovich said.

Related Topics

Russia Lawyers Minsk Sofia

Recent Stories

Dengue surveillance in full swing

4 minutes ago

Georgia reports 954 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago

Tourism potential game changer for Pakistan, it's ..

4 minutes ago

Singapore teen admits sending death threats to Bri ..

5 minutes ago

DC Sukkur visits coronavirus vaccination center

8 minutes ago

Government focusing backward areas: Samreen

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.