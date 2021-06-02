Sapega's Legal Defense Preparing Appeal Against Her Pre-Trial Detention - Lawyer
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The defense team of Russian citizen Sofia Sapega is preparing an appeal against her pre-trial detention in Minsk, her lawyer Alexander Finanovich told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"A draft complaint about detention has been prepared for Sofia. The lawyers are also preparing an appeal against the preventive measure chosen against her," Filanovich said.