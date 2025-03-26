Open Menu

SAPM Fatemi Briefs US Congress Leaders On Pakistan Policies, Economic Priorities

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2025 | 01:00 PM

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi met with the Republican and Democrat leaders of the US Congress and apprised them of the Government of Pakistan's policies, particularly the economic priorities.

The SAPM, who is currently on a US-visit, interacted with the key leaders in the US Congress including Chairman of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee Brian Mast, Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on South and Central Asia of US House Foreign Affairs Committee Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove, and Co-chairmen of the Pakistan Caucus in the US Congress Jack Bergman and Tom Suozzi, according to a press release issued by Pakistan Embassy in Washington DC on Wednesday.

In the meetings, they discussed the Pakistan-US relations, bilateral cooperation, and economic ties.

The SAPM emphasized that strengthening bilateral ties, especially in trade, economic, and investment sectors, was a key priority of the incumbent Pakistan government.

The regional and international issues were also discussed during the meetings.

