SAPM held session with Pakistani professionals in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development, Jawad Sohrab Malik held an interactive session with the Pakistani professionals from the hospitality industry in the Embassy of Pakistan, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The SAPM assured the participants of the resolve of the government to train the workers in accordance with the requirements of the hospitality industry in Saudi Arabia to get the maximum share for Pakistanis in the Saudi job market, according to a news release issued here on Sunday.

The Participants briefed the SAPM on the trends in the hospitality sector with a focus on areas where Pakistan could benefit. He was informed that the Kingdom accorded priority to the tourism industry under its ambitious vision 2030 and the hospitality industry was growing at a rapid pace.

The participants highlighted the specific skills and qualifications that are sought after in the Saudi Arabian hospitality industry, such as working-level language proficiency in Arabic and English in addition to the basic training.