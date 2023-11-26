Open Menu

SAPM Held Session With Pakistani Professionals In Saudi Arabia

Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2023 | 08:40 PM

SAPM held session with Pakistani professionals in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development, Jawad Sohrab Malik held an interactive session with the Pakistani professionals from the hospitality industry in the Embassy of Pakistan, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The SAPM assured the participants of the resolve of the government to train the workers in accordance with the requirements of the hospitality industry in Saudi Arabia to get the maximum share for Pakistanis in the Saudi job market, according to a news release issued here on Sunday.

The Participants briefed the SAPM on the trends in the hospitality sector with a focus on areas where Pakistan could benefit. He was informed that the Kingdom accorded priority to the tourism industry under its ambitious vision 2030 and the hospitality industry was growing at a rapid pace.

The participants highlighted the specific skills and qualifications that are sought after in the Saudi Arabian hospitality industry, such as working-level language proficiency in Arabic and English in addition to the basic training.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Riyadh Saudi Job Saudi Arabia Sunday Market From Government Industry Share Pace (Pakistan) Limited Arab

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

12 hours ago
 Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

1 day ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

1 day ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

1 day ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

1 day ago
Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

1 day ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

2 days ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

2 days ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

2 days ago

More Stories From World