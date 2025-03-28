SAPM Tariq Fatemi Discusses With UNGA President Kashmir, Palestine Issues & UNSC Reforms
Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2025 | 10:10 PM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister/Minister of State, Syed Tariq Fatemi, Friday discussed a wide range of issues, including Kashmir, with the President of the United Nations General Assembly, Philemon Yang, during a meeting with the
UN leader in New York.
The special assistant highlighted that the Pact for the Future adopted last year would contribute towards restoring international cooperation on several key domains, according to a press release of the Pakistan Mission to the UN.
In this regard, he underlined Pakistan’s commitment to work with other developing countries on critical issues of development, finance debt and reform of the international financial architecture.
He briefed the General Assembly president about Pakistan’s priorities as a non-permanent member of the Security Council.
In addition, Fatemi underscored that Pakistan supported a more democratic, representative, accountable, and transparent Security Council, achieved through a consensual and broad-based process that enjoyed the widest possible support of UN Member States.
In this regard, he highlighted that Pakistan believes that the Uniting for Consensus (UfC) group's proposal for creating more non-permanent members, with equitable geographical representation, elected to ensure accountability, is the best option.
The special assistant also briefed the President Yang about the Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and the denial of self-determination to the Kashmiri people.
He informed him that the entire Pakistani nation was outraged at Israel’s use of indiscriminate and disproportionate force against innocent Palestinians and reiterated Pakistan's calls for implementation of all phases of the ceasefire agreement.
He said that durable peace in the middle East could only be possible with the establishment of an independent Palestinian State.
The President of the General Assembly thanked the special assistant for Pakistan’s support towards the work of the General Assembly.
APP/ift
