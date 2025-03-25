Open Menu

SAPM Tariq Fatemi Meets Danish Foreign Minister, Discusses Expansion Of Bilateral Ties

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2025 | 08:40 AM

SAPM Tariq Fatemi meets Danish Foreign Minister, discusses expansion of bilateral ties

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The visiting Special Assistant to Pakistan's Prime Minister/Minister of State, Syed Tariq Fatemi, and Denmark's Foreign Minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen voiced satisfaction at the upward trajectory of bilateral cooperation when they held a meeting at UN headquarters in New York on Monday.

The top Danish diplomat was here to preside over the high-level UN Security Council debate on UN peacekeeping operations, the world body's flagship activity. Denmark is this month's president of the 15-member Council.

Fatemi called on Foreign Minister Rasmussen and during their meeting, the two sides reaffirmed their deep appreciation for the long-standing ties between the two countries encompassing both bilateral and multilateral cooperation, according to a press release of the Pakistan Mission.

The two sides expressed desire to maintain the existing momentum by exploring ways to expedite collaboration in trade and investment.

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister underlined that Denmark is a valued partner for Pakistan and it was encouraging that leading Danish companies were very keen to expand their footprint in Pakistan.

He said that the presence of the two countries in the UN Security Council also presented a unique opportunity for collaboration on key international security issues.

The Danish Foreign Minister conveyed his willingness to work with Pakistan for further enhancing bilateral cooperation particularly in the area of economic development.

He said that Pakistan can benefit from the Danish expertise in the fields such as energy and shipping to further boost the business ties between the two countries.

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister invited Foreign Minister Rasmussen to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience this year.

APP/ift

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives UAE citizens at his pal ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives UAE citizens at his palace's Al Barza Majlis

6 hours ago
 Ajman leases hit AED4.9 billion in 2024, up 50%

Ajman leases hit AED4.9 billion in 2024, up 50%

6 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends GDMO’s annual Ramada ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends GDMO’s annual Ramadan media gathering

7 hours ago
 Sharjah CP chairs meeting of Police Academy Board

Sharjah CP chairs meeting of Police Academy Board

7 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Suroor bin Moh ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Suroor bin Mohammed; exchanges Ramadan greet ..

7 hours ago
 Masdar to expand Endesa Partnership in AED1.4 bill ..

Masdar to expand Endesa Partnership in AED1.4 billion renewable energy transacti ..

9 hours ago
Bilawal calls for national consensus on countering ..

Bilawal calls for national consensus on countering terrorism

9 hours ago
 Sunny weather with scattered clouds forecast for L ..

Sunny weather with scattered clouds forecast for Lahore

9 hours ago
 China economic resilience, growth strategy continu ..

China economic resilience, growth strategy continue to draw foreign capital

9 hours ago
 Grand Suhoor in Dubai Honoring Journalists, Hosted ..

Grand Suhoor in Dubai Honoring Journalists, Hosted by Muhammad Nawaz Jadun on Ra ..

9 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Mohammad Aur ..

Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Mohammad Auranzeb leaves for China to atte ..

9 hours ago
 New Delhi cannot suppress Kashmiris' sentiments fo ..

New Delhi cannot suppress Kashmiris' sentiments for freedom: APHC

9 hours ago

More Stories From World