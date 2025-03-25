SAPM Tariq Fatemi Meets Danish Foreign Minister, Discusses Expansion Of Bilateral Ties
Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2025 | 08:40 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The visiting Special Assistant to Pakistan's Prime Minister/Minister of State, Syed Tariq Fatemi, and Denmark's Foreign Minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen voiced satisfaction at the upward trajectory of bilateral cooperation when they held a meeting at UN headquarters in New York on Monday.
The top Danish diplomat was here to preside over the high-level UN Security Council debate on UN peacekeeping operations, the world body's flagship activity. Denmark is this month's president of the 15-member Council.
Fatemi called on Foreign Minister Rasmussen and during their meeting, the two sides reaffirmed their deep appreciation for the long-standing ties between the two countries encompassing both bilateral and multilateral cooperation, according to a press release of the Pakistan Mission.
The two sides expressed desire to maintain the existing momentum by exploring ways to expedite collaboration in trade and investment.
The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister underlined that Denmark is a valued partner for Pakistan and it was encouraging that leading Danish companies were very keen to expand their footprint in Pakistan.
He said that the presence of the two countries in the UN Security Council also presented a unique opportunity for collaboration on key international security issues.
The Danish Foreign Minister conveyed his willingness to work with Pakistan for further enhancing bilateral cooperation particularly in the area of economic development.
He said that Pakistan can benefit from the Danish expertise in the fields such as energy and shipping to further boost the business ties between the two countries.
The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister invited Foreign Minister Rasmussen to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience this year.
