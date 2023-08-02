Sappers Destroy All Shells Found at Black Sea Resort in Turkey - Source

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) All shells discovered at the Black Sea resort of Sile near Istanbul have been destroyed in a controlled explosion, a police source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Sappers have connected shells and destroyed them in a controlled explosion.

Residents of nearby houses were evacuated as a precaution," the source stated.

Earlier in the day, the source said that all beaches in Sile near Istanbul had been reopened except for one where shells had been discovered.