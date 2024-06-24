SAR21.8 Billion Financial Guarantees For SMEs In Makkah, Madinah Serve Pilgrims
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2024 | 05:50 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Small and Medium Enterprises Loan Guarantee Program (Kafalah) has benefited over 4,700 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the Makkah region.
These enterprises received more than 12,200 financial guarantees valued at over SAR19.5 billion and financial guarantees worth over SAR14.1 billion from 2006, when the program started, until the first quarter of 2024.
In the Madinah region, 872 SMEs benefited from the program. These enterprises received 1,933 financial guarantees worth over SAR2.3 billion and a financial guarantee value of over SAR1.
7 billion since the beginning of the program.
In the case of enterprises operating in the Hajj and Umrah sector, 106 guarantees were issued, worth over SAR192 million and a guarantee value of over SAR162 million.
According to program officials, the leaders of this country exert all effort to serve the Grand Mosque and its visitors. The leadership has harnessed all means to ensure the safe and secure arrival of pilgrims to the Grand Mosque and provide support to SMEs in various sectors to serve pilgrims.
