S.Arabia To Allow Travel With Qatar Ahead Of Gulf Leaders Summit- Kuwaiti Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 12:10 AM

S.Arabia to Allow Travel With Qatar Ahead of Gulf Leaders Summit- Kuwaiti Foreign Minister

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) Saudi Arabia will lift the three-and-a-half-year-long sea, air and land blockade of Qatar ahead of Tuesday's summit of Persian Gulf leaders, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah said.

"It was agreed during a phone conversation between the emirs of Kuwait and Qatar and the Saudi crown prince to reopen the air, land, and sea borders between Qatar and Saudi Arabia starting Monday night," the diplomat said in a televised address.

Saudi Arabia imposed a travel, trade and diplomatic boycott on Qatar in 2017 over its perceived support of terrorism, in a bid to punish it for its ties with Iran. The UAE and Bahrain followed suit.

