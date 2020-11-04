Sarah McBride Becomes 1st Transgender State Senator in US History - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Sarah McBride from the Democratic Party has won the election in the US state of Delaware, thus becoming the first-ever transgender state senator in US history, early results published by The New York Times showed.

McBride has defeated her Republican opponent, Steve Washington, with some 78 percent of votes.

McBride, 30, is a famous LGBTQ activist and currently serves as the national press secretary of the Human Rights Campaign.