Sarajevans demand 'urgent' action as virus spikes

Sarajevo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :More than 500 residents of Sarajevo on Tuesday demanded an "urgent" response from authorities to tighten measures against the coronavirus after a worrying spike in new cases.

Alarm bells are ringing as Bosnia, a poor Balkan country of 3.5 million people, faces record daily numbers of deaths from COVID-19.

According to official data, 16 deaths were logged over a 24-hour period on Monday, adding up to a total toll of 440.

The signatories of the open letter, among them writers, doctors, journalists and other public figures, said they were "frightened by the lack of an even minimal necessary institutional response" to the resurgence of the epidemic.

After lifting a strict lockdown at the end of April, authorities have imposed few mandatory restrictions, instead issuing recommendations with weak enforcement.

The letter called for "urgent" measures to save lives, including fines and "rigorous enforcement" against those not wearing masks in indoor spaces.

It also called for a ban on gatherings of more than ten people and for the authorities to put an end to the "fatal quarrels between health institutions" about how to manage the crisis.

They include a battle between two Sarajevo hospitals over who will house a second COVID-19 facility, with the existing one nearing full capacity.

The letter came after a 37-year-old woman with the virus died on Sunday three days after giving birth in a hospital in the capital.

"The death of our fellow citizen Belma Soljanin on August 9th... is the latest in a series of tragedies," the letter said.

The authorities began lifting strict measures at the end of April after a lockdown introduced mid-March appeared to keep the virus spread in check.

Since then infections have been on the rise, with a total of nearly 15,000 cases, including more than 2,600 in the past ten days, according to official figures.