Sardar Ayaz Sadiq arrives Madina Munawwarah

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, speaker of the Pakistan's National Assembly and delegation of Parliamentarians have arrived in Madina Munawwarah.

They were received at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport by Pakistan's Consul General, Khalid Majid."