Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Arrives Madina Munawwarah
Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2025 | 09:30 PM
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, speaker of the Pakistan's National Assembly and delegation of Parliamentarians have arrived in Madina Munawwarah
They were received at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport by Pakistan's Consul General, Khalid Majid."
