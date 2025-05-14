Sardar Yousaf for immediate delivery of Nusuk Cards to intending pilgrims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Tuesday directed the Pakistan Hajj Mission to ensure the immediate delivery of Nusuk Cards to incoming pilgrims upon their arrival in Saudi Arabia.

Presiding over a high-level meeting, the minister said that all 2,800 pilgrims traveling from Madinah to Makkah have already received their cards.

Regarding the quality of food provided to the pilgrims, he emphasized a policy of zero tolerance. He instructed the relevant officials to blacklist any catering company that fails to meet the approved standards.

The minister was apprised that the number of buses transporting pilgrims to Masjid Al-Haram has been increased to facilitate their movement.

It is worth mentioning that the distribution of Nusuk Cards is being carried out based on data provided by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), which is working around the clock to support the pilgrims.

The meeting was attended by DG Hajj Mission Abdul Wahab Soomro, Chief Coordinator Dr. Mirza Ali Mehsud, Director Makkah Azizullah Khan, Coordinator Zulfiqar Khan, and other senior officials.