Open Menu

Sardar Yousaf For Immediate Delivery Of Nusuk Cards To Intending Pilgrims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2025 | 12:10 AM

Sardar Yousaf for immediate delivery of Nusuk Cards to intending pilgrims

MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Tuesday directed the Pakistan Hajj Mission to ensure the immediate delivery of Nusuk Cards to incoming pilgrims upon their arrival in Saudi Arabia.

Presiding over a high-level meeting, the minister said that all 2,800 pilgrims traveling from Madinah to Makkah have already received their cards.

Regarding the quality of food provided to the pilgrims, he emphasized a policy of zero tolerance. He instructed the relevant officials to blacklist any catering company that fails to meet the approved standards.

The minister was apprised that the number of buses transporting pilgrims to Masjid Al-Haram has been increased to facilitate their movement.

It is worth mentioning that the distribution of Nusuk Cards is being carried out based on data provided by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), which is working around the clock to support the pilgrims.

The meeting was attended by DG Hajj Mission Abdul Wahab Soomro, Chief Coordinator Dr. Mirza Ali Mehsud, Director Makkah Azizullah Khan, Coordinator Zulfiqar Khan, and other senior officials.

Recent Stories

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her ma ..

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life

4 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Im ..

Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan

5 hours ago
 PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi ..

PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

5 hours ago
 Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

9 hours ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

10 hours ago
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

10 hours ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

10 hours ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

15 hours ago
 “Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

23 hours ago

More Stories From World