Sardar Yousaf visits Pakistan Hajj Mission in Madinah, reviews pilgrim services

MADINAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Wednesday visited the Pakistan Hajj Mission in Madinah to review the ongoing Hajj operations and assess the arrangements being provided to Pakistani pilgrims.

During the visit, Director Hajj Madinah Zia ur Rehman, along with Deputy Coordinators Tariq Mehmood and Major Dr. Muizz, briefed the minister on the progress and performance of the mission.

Sardar Yousaf expressed satisfaction over the operational and medical arrangements in place for the pilgrims. “It is the directive of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that utmost care and attention be given to the well-being of Pakistani pilgrims,” the minister stated.

He emphasized that the government was serving the pilgrims above all political affiliations, with a singular focus on ensuring comfort and dignity throughout the pilgrimage process.

Urging Pakistani pilgrims to uphold the country’s image, Sardar Yousaf said, “Pilgrims must strictly observe Saudi laws and act as responsible representatives of Pakistan.

” He cautioned against the actions of those who tarnish both the country’s and religion’s image through irresponsible behavior.

“How can someone call himself a true Muslim if he fails to show respect at the Roz-e-Rasool (peace be upon him)?” he questioned, underlining the importance of reverence during the pilgrimage.

Providing updates on logistical arrangements, Director Hajj Zia ur Rehman informed the minister that nearly 40 percent of accommodations in Madinah this year are located on the ‘zero line’, meaning they are in close proximity to Masjid al-Nabawi. He further noted that no significant complaints had been received regarding food services this year.

“This year, we have set new benchmarks in service and facilitation for the pilgrims,” Zia ur Rehman added.

The minister’s visit has underscored the government’s continued focus on improving pilgrim services and maintaining high standards of care throughout the Hajj season.