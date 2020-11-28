UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sardinia Floods Kill At Least Three: Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 07:54 PM

Sardinia floods kill at least three: reports

At least three people were killed in Sardinia on Saturday, Italian media reported, after heavy rain caused flooding and rivers of mud on the Mediterranean island

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :At least three people were killed in Sardinia on Saturday, Italian media reported, after heavy rain caused flooding and rivers of mud on the Mediterranean island.

Two people were also missing in the north-central town of Bitti, in the province of Nuoro, and the authorities evacuated some residents from low-lying areas, Italian media reported.

Nuoro mayor Andrea Soddu wrote on Facebook that residents should take "maximum precautions" and stay inside until a red alert was called off.

Heavy rain and strong winds have battered the area since Friday, cutting electricity and phone lines.

Video images on the website of the Unione Sarda newspaper showed a river of water and mud tearing past homes in a town identified as Bitti.

The Repubblica newspaper reported that the victims were an elderly couple and a farmer trapped in his truck in a river of mud.

In 2013, severe flooding in the north of Sardinia killed 19 people.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Facebook Alert Media From

Recent Stories

Japan Sets Single-Day Record of 2,684 New COVID-19 ..

2 minutes ago

Those serving humanity to be remembered always: Go ..

2 minutes ago

Citizens throng lighthouse market to buy warm clot ..

2 minutes ago

Nursing staff of ATH starts protest in the wake of ..

2 minutes ago

DCT - Abu Dhabi launches new ‘Emirati Cuisine Pr ..

26 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid launches Dubai Leaders program ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.