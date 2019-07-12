UrduPoint.com
Sardinia Wants To Attract Russian Investors To Boost Hotel Construction - Tourism Minister

Sardinia wants to attract Russian investors interested in hotel construction so that the Italian island could become a congress tourism destination, the region's minister for tourism and trade, Gianni Chessa, said Friday

"Italy has a huge interest in attracting Russian investors into hotel construction sector.

That's why in Sardinia's government there are discussions on now to lift a range of restrictions that do not allow building new hotels at the moment. But we need new and big hotels because there is lack of such," Chessa said at a meeting with Russian lawmakers in Moscow.

Sardinia cannot host conferences for 4,000-5,000 people at the moment, the minister explained.

