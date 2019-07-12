UrduPoint.com
Sardinia's Authorities Say Opening Russian Consulate On Island Would Boost Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 04:47 PM

Sardinia's Authorities Say Opening Russian Consulate on Island Would Boost Cooperation

Russia and Italy's Sardinia have vast opportunities for developing cooperation, and opening a Russian consulate on the island would give a new impetus to the joint work, the region's transport minister, Giorgio Todde, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Russia and Italy's Sardinia have vast opportunities for developing cooperation, and opening a Russian consulate on the island would give a new impetus to the joint work, the region's transport minister, Giorgio Todde, said Friday.

"We have close cooperation between our governments ...

There are people in Russia interested in hotel business in Sardinia, and we could deliver wine, agricultural products to Russia ... We are open for cooperation, for Russian investment. As we are developing our relations, it would be good to open a Russian consulate in Sardinia," Todde said at a meeting with Russian lawmakers in Moscow.

The Italian delegation remarked that influx of Russian tourists to the island had been increasing recently, growing by 6 percent in 2018.

