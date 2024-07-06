- Home
Sargodha University Visits China For Expanding Cooperation In Education, Sci-tech And Talent
Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2024 | 08:51 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) The Round-Table Exchange Meeting of Belt and Road Cooperation in Education, Science-Technology and Talents was held between the delegation of University of Sargodha and Chinese institutions & enterprises represented by China Association for International Science and Technology Cooperation (CAISTC), Beijing International Economic Research Center (BIERC), Zhongguancun Talent Association (ZTA), Glodon Company Limited in Beijing.
Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, Vice Chancellor, University of Sargodha made an introduction of his university to the participants and expressed the willingness to have deeper cooperation in education, science, etc. with the Chinese side.
Prof. Dr. Ghulam Yasin, Pro-Vice Chancellor, University of Sargodha, pointed areas of mutual interest and collaboration between China and Pakistan under the Belt and Road Initiative i.e. cultural exchange and social integration, sustainable development and social policy, migration and mobility, and education and workforce development.
He proposed to enhance bilateral science and technology cooperation mainly in renewable energy, healthcare, environmental protection, and IT by establishing joint research centers, exchanging student and faculty, developing curricula, China Economic Net reported.
According to Prof. Dr. Aamir Ali Chaudhry, Dean, Faculty of Science, University of Sargodha, higher education institutions in Pakistan and China can take the lead in fostering collaborative research and joint exchange programs in areas like agriculture biotechnology, food and industrial biotechnology, bioinformatics, renewable energy, nano-materials, informatics, infrastructure development and environmental sustainability. "In recent years, BRI taken by China is a step to bring whole world under one umbrella and to provide equal opportunities for people of all countries to get benefits for their growth and development, " he said.
At the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the University of Sargodha and SupperAccuracy Science & Technology Co., Ltd. Based on the MoU, KylinRay advanced Technology will be introduced to Pakistan, a Cancer Research Center is being planned, and medical education activities will be held. It's learned that more cooperative opportunities in construction science and technology, talent training, etc. among the participants are being discussed after the meeting.
