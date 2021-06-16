Sarkozy Denies Overspending in 2012 Election Campaign in Court - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy at a court hearing maintained his innocence and refuted the claims of overspending during his 2012 election campaign, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

The trial on the case began in March, but the hearings were postponed due to the illness of a defense lawyer, and resumed on May 20. On Tuesday, Sarkozy attended the trial for the first time.

The former French president is accused of using a fake invoice scheme to hide overspending with the help of PR firm Bygmalion and his UMP party. The campaign reportedly cost him almost twice the allowed sum.

"As soon as there was the will to move on with the campaign, my priority in terms of organization was the unification of the political family," Sarkozy was quoted as saying during the court hearing by BFMTV.

According to the broadcaster, Sarkozy stated he could not answer the questions about the financing scheme he had no knowledge of and denied ever hearing about Bygmalion.

Charges were brought against 14 persons in the case. Sarkozy has been accused of illegal campaign financing and could face up to a year in prison and a fine. More serious charges were brought against other defendants, including the use of forged documents, abuse of trust, complicity in illegal financing of the election campaign, and fraud. They could face up to five years in prison.