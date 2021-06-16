UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sarkozy Denies Overspending In 2012 Election Campaign In Court - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 02:00 AM

Sarkozy Denies Overspending in 2012 Election Campaign in Court - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy at a court hearing maintained his innocence and refuted the claims of overspending during his 2012 election campaign, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

The trial on the case began in March, but the hearings were postponed due to the illness of a defense lawyer, and resumed on May 20. On Tuesday, Sarkozy attended the trial for the first time.

The former French president is accused of using a fake invoice scheme to hide overspending with the help of PR firm Bygmalion and his UMP party. The campaign reportedly cost him almost twice the allowed sum.

"As soon as there was the will to move on with the campaign, my priority in terms of organization was the unification of the political family," Sarkozy was quoted as saying during the court hearing by BFMTV.

According to the broadcaster, Sarkozy stated he could not answer the questions about the financing scheme he had no knowledge of and denied ever hearing about Bygmalion.

Charges were brought against 14 persons in the case. Sarkozy has been accused of illegal campaign financing and could face up to a year in prison and a fine. More serious charges were brought against other defendants, including the use of forged documents, abuse of trust, complicity in illegal financing of the election campaign, and fraud. They could face up to five years in prison.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Fine March May Family (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Court

Recent Stories

UAE cruise to final round of Asian Qualifiers for ..

2 hours ago

Medlab Middle East to address blood donation chall ..

2 hours ago

Today PSL 6 Match 24 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Za ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC’s 1,000th meetin ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Police, municipality team up to enforce law ..

3 hours ago

Murray eases through on comeback at Queen's

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.