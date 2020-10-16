UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sarkozy Placed Under Formal Investigation For 'Collaboration With Wrongdoers' - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 03:50 PM

Sarkozy Placed Under Formal Investigation for 'Collaboration With Wrongdoers' - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Former French President Francois Sarkozy was placed under formal investigation over "collaboration with wrongdoers" as part of the case over alleged Libyan sponsorship of his 2007 campaign, French media reported Friday, citing the national financial prosecution office.

According to the BFMTV broadcaster and the AFP news agency , Sarkozy claimed to be "completely innocent" in this case at his previous interviews with the law enforcement in June 2019.

Related Topics

June 2019 Media

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,412 new COVID-19 cases, 1,618 reco ..

22 minutes ago

Court overturns order to shut Berlin's restaurants ..

2 minutes ago

Maguire will bounce back after setbacks, says Man ..

2 minutes ago

World Anesthesia Day marked

2 minutes ago

Finnish PM leaves EU summit to self-isolate

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Says Concerned Over Russia's Covid-19 surg ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.