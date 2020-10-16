Sarkozy Placed Under Formal Investigation for 'Collaboration With Wrongdoers' - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Former French President Francois Sarkozy was placed under formal investigation over "collaboration with wrongdoers" as part of the case over alleged Libyan sponsorship of his 2007 campaign, French media reported Friday, citing the national financial prosecution office.

According to the BFMTV broadcaster and the AFP news agency , Sarkozy claimed to be "completely innocent" in this case at his previous interviews with the law enforcement in June 2019.