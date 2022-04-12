Sarkozy Says Will Vote for Macron in 2nd Round of French Presidential Election

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy declared on Tuesday that he would cast his ballot for incumbent President Emmanuel Macron in the runoff of the presidential election.

"I will vote for Emmanuel Macron because I believe he has the necessary experience in the face of a major international crisis that is more challenging than ever," Sarkozy said on Twitter.

On April 10, France held the first round of the presidential election. Macron won 27.84% of the vote, with the leader of the right-wing National Rally party, Marine Le Pen, coming second with 23.15%. Both candidates will face off again in the runoff which will take place on April 24.

An opinion poll conducted by the French IFOP research group dated April 11 forecast Macron gaining 52.5% of the votes in the second round, while Le Pen will receive 47.5%.