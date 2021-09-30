Sarkozy to Challenge His 1-Year Prison Term for 2012 Illegal Campaign Financing - Lawyer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who was convicted to one year of imprisonment after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing in the unsuccessful 2012 re-election bid, will challenge the court verdict, his lawyer, Thierry Herzog, said on Thursday.

"(Former) president Sarkozy, with whom I just spoke on the phone, asked me to appeal the verdict. And I will do it immediately," Herzog told reporters.

The verdict was delivered by a Paris court earlier in the day. The ex-French president will serve the sentence at home under electronic surveillance, the judge said.

Sarkozy was not present in the courtroom. He was represented by his lawyer.