UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sarkozy To Challenge Prison Sentence On Corruption Charges - Lawyer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 10:28 PM

Sarkozy to Challenge Prison Sentence on Corruption Charges - Lawyer

The court's verdict against former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who was found guilty of corruption, will be challenged, the politician's lawyer Jacqueline Laffont said

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) The court's verdict against former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who was found guilty of corruption, will be challenged, the politician's lawyer Jacqueline Laffont said.

On Monday, a Paris court ruled in a so-called "wiretapping case" that dates back to 2014. The court found Sarkozy guilty of corruption and trading in influence and sentenced him to three years in prison, two of which were suspended. Sarkozy's lawyer Thierry Herzog and former high-ranking official of the Court of Cassation Gilbert Azibert were also found guilty of corruption. They were also sentenced to three years in prison, two of which were suspended. Herzog and Azibert's defense have already announced their intention to appeal.

"We will prepare an appeal against this decision. Of course, the president does not recognize this decision," Laffon said, answering questions from reporters.

She stressed that this verdict against the former president of France was outrageous and unfounded. The lawyer's speech was broadcast by BFMTV.

The court's ruling has not yet entered into force, the parties have ten days to challenge the verdict. According to the BFMTV broadcaster, after the sentence, Sarkozy will not go to prison: the politician will be able to serve one year of the real term at home under electronic surveillance.

Related Topics

Corruption France Paris From Court

Recent Stories

Balochistan reports 17 more positive for COVID-19

41 seconds ago

S.Africa likely to miss herd immunity target : sci ..

42 seconds ago

Slovakia Buys Russia's Sputnik V Without EU Approv ..

43 seconds ago

Convicted Ex-French President Sarkozy to Avoid Jai ..

47 seconds ago

UN Special Rapporteur Calls Russia's Actions Again ..

3 minutes ago

First Lady Bushra Imran visits Panaagah near shrin ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.