MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) will enter combat duty in Russia's Strategic Missile Forces (SMF) in 2022, SMF Commander Col. Gen. Sergey Karakayev said.

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko said in February that the supply of serial Sarmat ICBMs into service would begin in 2021.

"At present, industrial enterprises continue to prepare for state flight tests of the Sarmat missile system. Already today, work has been launched in the Uzhur missile formation to prepare the head missile regiment for rearmament. Putting on combat duty is scheduled for 2022," Karakayev said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper shortly before the SMF Day celebrated on December 17.