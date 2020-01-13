Sarraj, Haftar Might Visit Moscow Soon to Discuss Libyan Conflict Settlement - Dengov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Prime Minister of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Sarraj and the head of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Marshal Khalifa Haftar, may soon visit Moscow to discuss the further conflict settlement in the North African country with Russian authorities, the head of the Russian Contact Group for intra-Libyan settlement, Lev Dengov, told Sputnik.

"According to my sources, the Libyan GNA Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj and the head of the GNA Supreme State Council Khaled Mishri will soon arrive in Moscow for negotiations, which will focus on the conditions for further settlement in Libya. They will also discuss the possibility of signing a ceasefire agreement and details of such a document," Dengov said.

"The head of the LNA, Khalifa Haftar and the eastern-based Libyan parliament's speaker, Aguila Saleh, will also arrive in Moscow to negotiate on the same topic," the Russian diplomat added.

According to Dengov, it is yet unknown whether Sarraj and Haftar would be meeting in person.

"However they will meet with the Russian authorities individually, as well as with representatives of the Turkish delegation, which is cooperating with Russia in this area. Most likely, representatives of the UAE and Egypt will act as observers during the talks," the official said.

The latest Russia-Turkey brokered ceasefire came into effect at midnight on Sunday. The GNA has accused the LNA of breaching the ceasefire minutes after it came into force, but Turkey later stated that the truce was generally being observed.

LNA has besieged the GNA seat of Tripoli for almost a year. In recent bouts of fighting, Haftar's forces have advanced to the outskirts of the capital and have also taken the town of Sirte in central coastal Libya. The LNA supports eastern Libya's Tobruk-based parliament, which rivals the internationally recognized GNA.