UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sarraj, Haftar Might Visit Moscow Soon To Discuss Libyan Conflict Settlement - Dengov

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 02:40 AM

Sarraj, Haftar Might Visit Moscow Soon to Discuss Libyan Conflict Settlement - Dengov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Prime Minister of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Sarraj and the head of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Marshal Khalifa Haftar, may soon visit Moscow to discuss the further conflict settlement in the North African country with Russian authorities, the head of the Russian Contact Group for intra-Libyan settlement, Lev Dengov, told Sputnik.

"According to my sources, the Libyan GNA Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj and the head of the GNA Supreme State Council Khaled Mishri will soon arrive in Moscow for negotiations, which will focus on the conditions for further settlement in Libya. They will also discuss the possibility of signing a ceasefire agreement and details of such a document," Dengov said.

"The head of the LNA, Khalifa Haftar and the eastern-based Libyan parliament's speaker, Aguila Saleh, will also arrive in Moscow to negotiate on the same topic," the Russian diplomat added.

According to Dengov, it is yet unknown whether Sarraj and Haftar would be meeting in person.

"However they will meet with the Russian authorities individually, as well as with representatives of the Turkish delegation, which is cooperating with Russia in this area. Most likely, representatives of the UAE and Egypt will act as observers during the talks," the official said.

The latest Russia-Turkey brokered ceasefire came into effect at midnight on Sunday. The GNA has accused the LNA of breaching the ceasefire minutes after it came into force, but Turkey later stated that the truce was generally being observed.

LNA has besieged the GNA seat of Tripoli for almost a year. In recent bouts of fighting, Haftar's forces have advanced to the outskirts of the capital and have also taken the town of Sirte in central coastal Libya. The LNA supports eastern Libya's Tobruk-based parliament, which rivals the internationally recognized GNA.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Moscow Russia Turkey Parliament Egypt UAE Visit Tripoli Same Libya May Sunday Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President discuss co ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives number of permanent re ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed offers condolences on death of ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Sulta ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indonesian President

4 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends AI Retreat, launches p ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.