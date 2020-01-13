UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sarraj, Haftar To Travel From Moscow Talks Directly To Berlin - GNA Diplomatic Source

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 09:44 PM

Sarraj, Haftar to Travel From Moscow Talks Directly to Berlin - GNA Diplomatic Source

Prime Minister of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Sarraj, Libyan National Army (LNA) Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, head of the GNA Supreme State Council Khaled Mishr and Speaker of the eastern-based Libyan parliament Aguila Saleh will go from Moscow straight to Berlin, where a peace conference is scheduled to take place, a GNA diplomatic source told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Prime Minister of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Sarraj, Libyan National Army (LNA) Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, head of the GNA Supreme State Council Khaled Mishr and Speaker of the eastern-based Libyan parliament Aguila Saleh will go from Moscow straight to Berlin, where a peace conference is scheduled to take place, a GNA diplomatic source told Sputnik on Monday.

"Four Libyan leaders, Sarraj, Haftar, Mishry, Aguila Saleh, will travel directly from Moscow to Berlin," the source said.

According to a source familiar with the matter, the ceasefire talks currently held in Moscow are going forward with some difficulty, but there is still hope.

A conference on Libyan crisis will take place on Sunday. However, neither east-based nor west-based Libyan authorities had been officially invited to participate.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Moscow Parliament Berlin Libya Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

UAE revive qualification hope with 2-0 win over DP ..

30 minutes ago

Samsung’s Family Hub Brings Food AI and Automati ..

48 minutes ago

Low gas pressure continues in Rawalpindi

24 seconds ago

First case of mystery virus found outside China

26 seconds ago

Five drug dealers arrested, drugs seized in Swat

27 seconds ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

31 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.