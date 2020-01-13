Sarraj, Haftar to Travel From Moscow Talks Directly to Berlin - GNA Diplomatic Source

Prime Minister of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Sarraj, Libyan National Army (LNA) Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, head of the GNA Supreme State Council Khaled Mishr and Speaker of the eastern-based Libyan parliament Aguila Saleh will go from Moscow straight to Berlin, where a peace conference is scheduled to take place, a GNA diplomatic source told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Prime Minister of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Sarraj, Libyan National Army (LNA) Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, head of the GNA Supreme State Council Khaled Mishr and Speaker of the eastern-based Libyan parliament Aguila Saleh will go from Moscow straight to Berlin, where a peace conference is scheduled to take place, a GNA diplomatic source told Sputnik on Monday.

"Four Libyan leaders, Sarraj, Haftar, Mishry, Aguila Saleh, will travel directly from Moscow to Berlin," the source said.

According to a source familiar with the matter, the ceasefire talks currently held in Moscow are going forward with some difficulty, but there is still hope.

A conference on Libyan crisis will take place on Sunday. However, neither east-based nor west-based Libyan authorities had been officially invited to participate.