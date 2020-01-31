Sarraj Not Interfering in Investigation of Cases Against Russians- Libyan Foreign Minister

(@imziishan)

TRIPOLI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Prime Minister of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Sarraj does not interfere in the investigation of cases against detained Russian citizens, GNA Foreign Minister Mohamed Taher Siala told Sputnik.

Earlier, head of the Moscow-based Foundation for National Values Protection, Alexander Malkevich, told Sputnik that the foundation had sent an open letter to Sarraj with the demand to fulfill the obligations undertaken in Berlin and release Russians Maxim Shugaley and Samer Hassan Ali Sueifan held by the Tripoli authorities.

"Fayez Sarraj does not interfere in the work of the judicial authorities. An investigation is underway against these two [Russians]. When it is over, the judicial authorities will speak out," Siala said when asked about the letter.