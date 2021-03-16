CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Fayez Sarraj, the head of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA), officially delegated authoritative powers to the new presidential council and government on Tuesday.

Sarraj served as the head of the GNA and the chairman of the presidential council since 2016.

"I delegate my authoritative powers, strengthening the principle of peaceful transfer of power," Sarraj said at the official ceremony, held in the government headquarters in Tripoli.