UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sarraj Officially Delegates Authorities To Libya's New Presidential Council, Government

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Sarraj Officially Delegates Authorities to Libya's New Presidential Council, Government

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Fayez Sarraj, the head of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA), officially delegated authoritative powers to the new presidential council and government on Tuesday.

Sarraj served as the head of the GNA and the chairman of the presidential council since 2016.

"I delegate my authoritative powers, strengthening the principle of peaceful transfer of power," Sarraj said at the official ceremony, held in the government headquarters in Tripoli.

Related Topics

Tripoli Libya 2016 Government

Recent Stories

PM stresses for introducing track and trace system ..

7 minutes ago

‘Can’t resign from assemblies,’ Zardari refu ..

21 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decisions on Dubai Raci ..

31 minutes ago

29 countries to showcase their heritage at 18th Sh ..

31 minutes ago

PTCL Gets Recognition for its Communication and So ..

45 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Court convicts four people, jewellery co ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.