Sarraj-Turkey Deals Invalid Without Tobruk Parliament Ratification - Eastern Libyan Gov't

Recent agreements between the Tripoli-based Libyan government and Turkey contravene both Libyan and international laws as they were not ratified by the Tobruk parliament, Aref Ali Nayed, an envoy for the rival eastern Libyan government, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Recent agreements between the Tripoli-based Libyan government and Turkey contravene both Libyan and international laws as they were not ratified by the Tobruk parliament, Aref Ali Nayed, an envoy for the rival eastern Libyan government, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Nayed serves as a personal envoy for Prime Minister Abdullah Thani, who heads the Tobruk-based government. The Tripoli-based Government of National Accord, which is led by Fayez Sarraj, has recently signed agreements on a new maritime border and defense cooperation with Turkey, which was criticized both in Tobruk and abroad.

According to Nayed, both agreements are "totally illegal for two reasons" the Sarraj-led Presidential Council lacks half of its members, and the deals were not endorsed by the Tobruk-based parliament.

"So these agreements have not been ratified by the Libyan Parliament, and therefore, as far as Libyan law and international laws concerned, have no validity whatsoever," Nayed said.

