BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) The Government of National Accord's (GNA) forces attacked military positions of Libya's National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, in several directions in the GNA-held capital of Tripoli, a Libyan military source told Sputnik, adding that the LNA leadership had not issued any orders to return fire.

On Monday, GNA Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj and Haftar met in the Russian capital for talks, mediated by Russia and Turkey, in the hopes of concluding a ceasefire that could have put an end to hostilities in Libya. However, Haftar left Moscow without signing anything, instead requesting extra time to review the draft deal. Despite this development, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed that Sarraj and Libya's High Council chairman, Khalid al-Mishri, had signed the agreement.

"The GNA militias targeted the Libyan National Army positions in several directions in Tripoli with heavy weapons," the source said.

They added that the army could not respond to the attacks without orders from the LNA's General Command, and that the forces were awaiting further instructions.

"The Libyan National Army's Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar has now departed from Moscow, heading to Benghazi. He will not sign the agreement unless a timetable is set to end [the military operations] and disband militias," the source said.

Haftar has rejected any Turkish interference, including through mediation and ceasefire monitoring activities, Al-Arabiya broadcaster reported, citing its sources.

GNA Foreign Minister Mohamed Taher Siala told Sputnik on Tuesday that Sarraj's delegation had already left Moscow for Turkey's Istanbul.

The Libyan warring parties announced a ceasefire on Sunday, effectively halting the months-long LNA offensive to take the GNA-held capital of Tripoli. In this regard, the upcoming international conference on Libyan crisis settlement is scheduled for January 19 in the German capital of Berlin.