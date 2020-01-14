UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sarraj's GNA Forces Attack Positions Of Haftar's Libyan Army In Tripoli - Source

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 02:22 PM

Sarraj's GNA Forces Attack Positions of Haftar's Libyan Army in Tripoli - Source

The Government of National Accord's (GNA) forces attacked military positions of Libya's National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, in several directions in the GNA-held capital of Tripoli, a Libyan military source told Sputnik, adding that the LNA leadership had not issued any orders to return fire

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) The Government of National Accord's (GNA) forces attacked military positions of Libya's National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, in several directions in the GNA-held capital of Tripoli, a Libyan military source told Sputnik, adding that the LNA leadership had not issued any orders to return fire.

On Monday, GNA Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj and Haftar met in the Russian capital for talks, mediated by Russia and Turkey, in the hopes of concluding a ceasefire that could have put an end to hostilities in Libya. However, Haftar left Moscow without signing anything, instead requesting extra time to review the draft deal. Despite this development, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed that Sarraj and Libya's High Council chairman, Khalid al-Mishri, had signed the agreement.

"The GNA militias targeted the Libyan National Army positions in several directions in Tripoli with heavy weapons," the source said.

They added that the army could not respond to the attacks without orders from the LNA's General Command, and that the forces were awaiting further instructions.

"The Libyan National Army's Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar has now departed from Moscow, heading to Benghazi. He will not sign the agreement unless a timetable is set to end [the military operations] and disband militias," the source said.

Haftar has rejected any Turkish interference, including through mediation and ceasefire monitoring activities, Al-Arabiya broadcaster reported, citing its sources.

GNA Foreign Minister Mohamed Taher Siala told Sputnik on Tuesday that Sarraj's delegation had already left Moscow for Turkey's Istanbul.

The Libyan warring parties announced a ceasefire on Sunday, effectively halting the months-long LNA offensive to take the GNA-held capital of Tripoli. In this regard, the upcoming international conference on Libyan crisis settlement is scheduled for January 19 in the German capital of Berlin.

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister Army Moscow Russia Turkey German Berlin Tripoli Istanbul Libya January Sunday From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

TECNO’s Record-breaking Sale in 2019

30 minutes ago

Russia Registers 26 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Says Intera ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab Home dept seeks health reports of Nawaz  S ..

39 minutes ago

German Police Conduct Operation Against Alleged Is ..

3 minutes ago

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena Hai ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.