SARS-CoV-2 Targets Human Neurons, May Cause Neurodegeneration-Like Effects - Study

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 10:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Scientists from Germany and France suppose that SARS-CoV-2 can lead to the death of neurons and cause neurodegeneration-like effects, according to research, published at the bioRxiv website for preprint studies.

The researchers note that clinical reports suggest "detrimental effects of SARS-CoV-2 on the central nervous system.

"We used 3D human brain organoids as an experimental system to study the COVID-19 and identified unexpected neurodegeneration-like effects of SARS-CoV-2 on human neurons," the study said.

It added that SARS-CoV-2 exposure is associated with "Tau hyperphosphorylation and apparent neuronal death."

Although the virus can target brain organoids, it does not productively replicate in the central nervous system, according to the research.

