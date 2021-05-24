SAS airline says it will avoid Belarus airspace

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Scandinavian airline SAS said Monday it would avoid Belarusian airspace after Minsk diverted a Vilnius-bound Ryanair flight carrying an opposition blogger and arrested him

The announcement by SAS followed a recommendation from the Transport Agency calling on Swedish airlines to consider avoiding Belarus airspace.

"This recommendation is in effect until the situation and issue has stabilised. We are closely monitoring the developments," said Simon Posluk, the agency's head of maritime and aviation traffic.

"We will follow the instructions and re-route the flights that are concerned," SAS told AFP.

According to SAS, only the route between Oslo and Kiev, which has two weekly flights, will be affected.

The decision came one day after a Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius carrying dissident journalist Roman Protasevich was diverted while in Belarusian airspace over a supposed bomb threat.

Accompanied by a Belarusian fighter jet on the orders of strongman Alexander Lukashenko, the plane landed in Minsk where Protasevich, a 26-year-old who had been living in Lithuania, was arrested along with his Russian girlfriend.