Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 07:23 PM

SAS to Partially Resume Flights in Scandinavia, US After COVID-19 Halt From June 1

Premier Scandinavian airline SAS said on Wednesday that it would resume flights within and between Denmark, Norway and Sweden, as well as flights to select destinations in the United States, from June 1 in light of gradual abatement of coronavirus-related restrictions worldwide

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Premier Scandinavian airline SAS said on Wednesday that it would resume flights within and between Denmark, Norway and Sweden, as well as flights to select destinations in the United States, from June 1 in light of gradual abatement of coronavirus-related restrictions worldwide.

"More and more countries are easing their travel restrictions, which enables SAS to resume flights to many destinations from June onwards. This primarily includes domestic flights within and between the Scandinavian countries, but flights to New York, Chicago and Amsterdam from Copenhagen are also set to resume," the company said in a press release on its website.

Throughout June, the carrier targets to double its capacity from 15 flights to 30 flights.

Like most other airline companies worldwide, SAS was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and related limitations on air traffic. The company had to cut more than 5,000 jobs last month.

