Lancaster, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) World number one Nelly Korda's hopes of a third major title imploded with a spectacular first-round meltdown at the US Women's Open on Thursday as former champion Yuka Saso overcame brutal conditions to take a one-shot lead.

Korda arrived at Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania as a heavy favorite after winning six of her past seven starts, including the year's first major tournament at the Chevron Championship in April.

But the 25-year-old American now faces an uphill struggle to even make the cut after carding a 10-over-par 80 -- the highest score of her LPGA Tour career -- during a hellish opening 18 holes.

Teeing off on the back nine, Korda's round went up in smoke after a nightmare 10 on the par-3 12th hole. With six more bogeys and three birdies, Korda finished the day tied for 139th place, 12 strokes off the lead.

"I just didn't really want to shoot 80 and I just kept making bogeys," Korda said. "I'm human. I'm going to have bad days. I played some really solid golf up to this point.

Today was just a bad day. That's all I can say."

Korda opened her round with a bogey on her first hole at the 10th followed by a par 11. She was then forced to endure a lengthy wait before her horror 10 on the 12th.

After seeing one rival find water off the tee and another land short of the green, Korda's turn came and she knocked her tee shot at the 161-yard 12th over the green and into a bunker 53 feet beyond the hole.

Korda pitched onto the green but her second shot rolled off the far edge and into a creek fronting the green.

After dropping into the penalty area, Korda sent her next two shots into the water as well, leaving her back in the penalty area attempting her eighth shot.

From there, she landed the ball just outside eight feet from the hole and two-putted for 10.

She added bogeys at the par-4 15th and par-3 17th, making the turn at 10-over 45, before playing the front side -- her second nine of the day -- at level par.