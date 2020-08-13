Sassoli Calls on Belarusian President to Stop Violence

UrduPoint.com
Thu 13th August 2020 | 03:50 PM

European Parliament President David Sassoli called on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday to immediately release the people detained during the unrest, pointing to the Belarusians' right to protest and warning that use of force by authorities was fraught with consequences

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) European Parliament President David Sassoli called on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday to immediately release the people detained during the unrest, pointing to the Belarusians' right to protest and warning that use of force by authorities was fraught with consequences.

"I call on President Lukashenko to stop the violence and immediately release those who have been detained. The people of #Belarus have a right to protest. The use of brutal force by the state authorities should have consequences according to international law," Sassoli wrote on Twitter.

More Stories From World

