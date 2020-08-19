Sassoli Calls on EU Leaders to Immediately Slap Belarus With Sanctions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The European Parliament is calling on the EU member states leaders to immediately introduce sanctions on Belarusian officials responsible for human rights violations during protests, European Parliament President David Sassoli said on Wednesday.

"Sanctions are an important instrument available to the European Union, and Parliament calls on the Council to use them without delay in order to verify and punish the serious human rights violations which have occurred. Those sanctions could include the freezing of the assets of those who are misusing their power and violating fundamental freedoms. We are deeply concerned at the violations of human rights and we believe that the only viable way ahead is that of dialogue involving all national and international stakeholders to secure a peaceful solution," Sassoli said, as quoted in a press release by the European Parliament.