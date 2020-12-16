UrduPoint.com
Sassoli Says EU Group Will Be Created That May Head To Protest-Hit Belarus

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The European Parliament will create a special group that will visit Belarus as part of measures to settle the situation in the country, European Parliament President David Sassoli said on Tuesday, adding that more initiatives will be implemented early next year.

Earlier in the day, Belarusian opposition leader and ex-presidential candidate in exile, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, received the European Union's Sakharov prize, awarded to the Belarusian opposition.

"We will have the possibility to create a group that may go to Belarus. And there will be a number of initiatives taken at the beginning of next year," Sassoli said at a joint press conference after the award ceremony.

Commenting on the parliament's role in settling the situation in Belarus, the president said that it should back "the specific requirements and demands to show real specific support" for Belarusians, as well as ensure that other EU institutions are involved in the situation "decisively and in a determined manner.

"

"I think this is the parliament's commitment and it's its role," Sassoli added.

Belarus has been engulfed in mass opposition protests since the August 9 presidential election resulted in incumbent Alexander Lukashenko's victory. The opposition considers the vote to have been rigged, saying that Tikhanovskaya was the true winner. Many Western countries have refused to recognize Lukashenko as a legitimate president and imposed targeted sanctions against Belarusian officials, citing alleged election fraud and violence against protesters. The authorities in Minsk blame the crisis on foreign meddling.

