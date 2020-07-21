Sassoli Says 'Worried for European Solidarity' as EU Struggles to Agree on Recovery Fund

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) European Parliament President David Sassoli said on Monday that he was deeply concerned about the European Union's inability to agree on the new seven-year budget and a COVID-19 recovery fund during the EU Summit in Brussels.

"After days of discussions, European citizens expect an agreement that lives up to this historical moment. We are worried about a future where European solidarity and the Community method are lost. The European Parliament has set out its priorities and it expects them to be met. ... If these conditions are not sufficiently met, the European Parliament will not give its consent. COVID-19 is still here and we are seeing new outbreaks in Europe," Sassoli said in a statement.

Before commencing the fourth day of the EU summit in Brussels on Monday, European Council President Charles said that he would offer new proposals on the EU's long-term budget and the recovery plan.

"I am going to send my new proposal to all the leaders. We have worked very hard and this proposal is the fruit of lots of collective work. I know that the last steps are always the most difficult but I am convinced that an agreement is possible," Michel said.

The EU summit began on Friday, however, it has stretched into its fourth day with hopes that the bloc could finally reach a consensus.

Brussels has sought to gain approval for a scheme totaling 750 billion Euros ($857 billion), comprising of 500 billion euros in grants and 250 billion euros in loans that will act as a stimulus package for the European Union's member states.