UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Satellite Images Of Wuhan Suggest COVID-19 Outbreak Began In August 2019 - Research

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 02:01 PM

Satellite Images of Wuhan Suggest COVID-19 Outbreak Began in August 2019 - Research

Satellites images of Wuhan hospitals and Baidu search engine trends suggest that the novel coronavirus may have started spreading in China back in August, research published on Harvard Library's website shows

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Satellites images of Wuhan hospitals and Baidu search engine trends suggest that the novel coronavirus may have started spreading in China back in August, research published on Harvard library's website shows.

The study by the researchers from Harvard Medical School, Boston University school of Public Health and Boston Children's Hospital, posted on Monday, notes "an upward trend in hospital traffic" in China's Wuhan and Baidu search queries of "disease related terms" in the late summer and early fall of 2019.

The researchers say that from 2018-2020 a "trend of increased hospital occupancy as measured by the parking lot volume proxy" has been in place, but saw a "steep increase" in August that peaked in December.

As for search internet trends, they point to a "unique increase" in searches for diarrhea, which is a feature of COVID-19.

"We consider that SARS-CoV-2 may have already been circulating in the community prior to the identification of the Huanan Market cluster. This hypothesis is supported by emerging epidemiologic and phylogenetic evidence indicating that the virus emerged in southern China and may have already spread internationally, and adapted for efficient human transmission by the time it was detected in late December," the study said.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan in late December. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a pandemic on March 11. As of Monday, over 6.9 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed globally, including nearly 401,000 deaths, according to the WHO.

Related Topics

Internet World China Traffic Wuhan Boston March May August December 2019 Market From Million Satellites Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Vasay Chaudhary tests positive for Coronavirus

11 minutes ago

Tanzanian opposition leader beaten, hospitalised: ..

4 minutes ago

Dutch Prosecutor Says Ukraine Not Presenting Prima ..

4 minutes ago

Meraas to become part of Dubai Holding

20 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif appears before NAB in assets case

22 minutes ago

China's air passenger volume recovers to one-milli ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.