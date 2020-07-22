Satellite network monitors flood situation in east China

The National Satellite Ocean Application Service (NSOAS) has used the HY-1C, HY-1D and Gaofen-3 satellite network to conduct continuous monitoring of the flood situation along Poyang Lake, China's largest freshwater lake, in the eastern province of Jiangxi

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The National Satellite Ocean Application Service (NSOAS) has used the HY-1C, HY-1D and Gaofen-3 satellite network to conduct continuous monitoring of the flood situation along Poyang Lake, China's largest freshwater lake, in the eastern province of Jiangxi.

The network formed by the three satellites can receive flood data two times every three days. Since June 17, the NSOAS has processed more than 40 scenes of image data, according to Science and Technology Daily on Wednesday.

The image compositions were sent to emergency management authorities and flood control headquarters of the province to be used in rebuilding efforts.

The HY-1C and HY 1-D satellites can receive high-quality data in high frequency. The water conditions under the surface of the Poyang Lake basin can also be clearly monitored, said the newspaper.

HY-1D was sent into orbit on June 11. The satellite network formed by HY-1C and HY-1D can conduct rapid, large-scale monitoring of ocean, coastal zone, land and water resources.