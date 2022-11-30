UrduPoint.com

Satellites Used Against Russia In Ukraine May Become Legitimate Targets - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2022 | 05:40 AM

Satellites Used Against Russia in Ukraine May Become Legitimate Targets - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Quasi-civilian satellites used by Western countries to support the Ukrainian military throughout the conflict may become legitimate targets for Russia, Vladimir Ermakov, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's non-proliferation and arms control department, has told Sputnik.

"Western countries are actively using the potential of civilian space infrastructure, first of all, a group of low-orbiting satellites, to support operations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. These are used to exclusively perform combat tasks to reveal locations, routes of movement and actions of Russian troops, to control combat aerial vehicles, as well as to target high-precision munitions from space," Ermakov said.

He added that such a provocative use of "civilian satellites at the very least raises questions in the context of the Outer Space Treaty" and "requires the most serious condemnation by the world community."

"We confirm that such quasi-civilian infrastructure, should it be used in military action against Russia, may quite logically become a legitimate target for a retaliatory strike," Ermakov said.

Given the global coverage of the Earth by civilian spacecraft, "the Pentagon is testing the concept of a prospective command and control system for troops anywhere in the world, and the vast majority of countries have no effective means of countering it," the director said.

"We advocate the prevention of the use of civilian commercial satellites to achieve combat tasks. We urge all countries interested in the proper use of space technologies to make joint efforts in the interests of the exploration of near-Earth space for purely peaceful purposes," the diplomat noted.

"The development of legally binding norms of international law that would be comprehensive in nature and aimed at the prevention of an arms race in outer space" is the only way to ensure that outer space is used only for peaceful purposes, Ermakov said.

Related Topics

World Condemnation Russia Pentagon Vehicles Vladimir Putin May All From Race Satellites

Recent Stories

Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

4 hours ago
 Court awards life imprisonment to accused

Court awards life imprisonment to accused

4 hours ago
 Carter-Vickers in for USA against Iran

Carter-Vickers in for USA against Iran

4 hours ago
 White House announces int'l 'Summit for Democracy' ..

White House announces int'l 'Summit for Democracy' in March

4 hours ago
 Netherlands see off sorry Qatar to reach World Cup ..

Netherlands see off sorry Qatar to reach World Cup last 16

4 hours ago
 Trade tensions overshadow Macron's showy White Hou ..

Trade tensions overshadow Macron's showy White House visit

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.