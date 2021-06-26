UrduPoint.com
Satrang Organizes Exhibition "Borrowed Feathers"

Sat 26th June 2021 | 02:50 PM

Satrang organizes exhibition

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Satrang Gallery had organized "Borrowed Feathers," an exhibition of Imran Hunzai and Nizakat Ali Depar, here on Saturday.

Curator Satrang Zahra Khan told APP that the exhibition had been viewed for a month.

She said COVID-19 SoPs wearing mask and social distancing was strictly observed at the venue.

At a time when the preservation of depleting eco-systems and the natural balance in the environment is increasingly paramount, this exhibition presented a series of paintings and sculptures of birds and beasts.

The exhibition considered the damaging impact of human behavior, including over expansion and greed, as we encroach further and further upon the natural world.

A month long exhibition would be attended by art enthusiasts, diplomats and people from different walks of life.

