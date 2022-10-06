UrduPoint.com

Saturday Rail Strike To Severely Limit Services Across UK - Rail Operator

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2022 | 11:08 PM

UK rail operator Network Rail has warned that the strike action planned for Saturday will lead to "a very limited service with no services at all in some places."

The network has been locked in a dispute with the Rail, Maritime and Transport union over pay and working conditions of maintenance workers and station staff, who are already facing mass job cuts.

"Please only travel by train if your journey is absolutely necessary, plan ahead and check before you travel," Network Rail said in a notice, adding that commuters should also expect disruption due to the knock-on effect on Sunday.

Service levels will be significantly reduced on open lines, which will only operate between 07:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. local time, and not all stations will be served. The Guardian daily estimated that train services will operate at 20% of their capacity.

