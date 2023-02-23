Saudí Arabia Working on Bringing Conjoined Twins From Syria to Separate - Relief Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) Saudi Arabia is working to bring and separate refugees who are conjoined twins to Riyadh, Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, Adviser to the Royal Court and Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre told Sputnik.

"We have a set of Syrian refugees who are conjoined twins. We are working to bring them here, and there is one from Africa, so there's two sets coming," Al-Rabeeah said.

When asked when the surgery would take place, he said, "I will say in the coming three months.

"

"We have done sets of twins from Iraq in a surgery that we did eight weeks ago successfully, a surgery that lasted for over 15 hours, and also last Thursday, we have done a surgery for sets of twins from Yemen," he shared. "This is number eight from Yemen and that one from Iraq is like number 7 from Iraq and also another success for the twins. So that's brings our total sets of twins to 55 from 23 countries."

Al-Rabeeah spoke on the sidelines of the 3rd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum in Riyadh.