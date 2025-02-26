Saudi Aerospace Connect Forum Concludes With Strategic Deals, Key Announcements
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2025 | 11:30 AM
Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Saudi Aerospace Connect Forum, held under the patronage of Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef, concluded its activities.
The forum was attended by General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) President Abdulaziz Al-Duailej and Vice Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Industrial Affairs Eng. Khalil bin Salamah.
Organized by the National Industrial Development Center (NIDC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, the GACA, and Saudia Group, the forum took place February 24 and 25 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Jeddah.
The forum witnessed the signing of nine strategic memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with major global aviation companies, marking a significant step that reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to strengthening its position in the global aviation sector.
The forum saw the announcement of launching the Aviation Industries Cluster at Modon Oasis in Jeddah, aiming to localize advanced technologies and strengthen aviation sector supply chains.
Furthermore, the issuance of licenses for aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) activities was announced, contributing to meeting both local and international market demands.
The forum included several panel discussions and a presentation of investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia's aviation sector, covering areas such as advanced aircraft component manufacturing, composite materials for aircraft structures, unmanned aerial systems (UAS) development and production, as well as titanium and advanced materials manufacturing.
The forum highlighted the role of these opportunities to enhance national security and create high-quality jobs for Saudi citizens, reinforcing the Kingdom's economic position and aligning with its commitment to the Saudi Vision 2030.
At the conclusion of the forum, it was reaffirmed that the Kingdom will continue to foster innovation, support new investment opportunities, and build a sustainable aviation industry, ensuring its leading position in this vital sector.
