Saudi Aid Agency Discussing Partnership With Russia, Hopes To See It Soon - Head

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 01:30 AM

Saudi Aid Agency Discussing Partnership With Russia, Hopes to See it Soon - Head

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Saudi officials are in talks with their Russian counterparts about building a partnership to collaborate on humanitarian assistance projects in countries around the world, the supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), Abdullah Al-Rabeeah told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"I have visited Russia twice and we are now trying to build up partnership with the Russian both government and non-government agencies. We would love to see some projects with the Russian humanitarian agencies in target countries wherever we work together," Al-Rabeeah said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. "As you know, we are working in 44 countries and the partnership with Russia is under discussion. We hope to see it soon. And the Russian news agencies will be the first to know which projects we agree on. We hope very soon."

