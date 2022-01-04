Saudi Arabia's air defense systems have repelled an attack near the country's western city of Taif, the Saudi Defense Ministry said on Monday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) Saudi Arabia's air defense systems have repelled an attack near the country's western city of Taif, the Saudi Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The air defense detected and destroyed a hostile object directed toward Taif," the ministry said in a statement quoted by a state broadcaster.

The ministry noted that it takes preventive measures to neutralize threats and protect the country's citizens.

Earlier in the day, the Saudi-led Arab coalition in Yemen said that the Houthi movement had seized a cargo ship carrying medical equipment, which was running under the UAE flag, off the Yemeni coast in the south Red Sea. The rebels, for their part, claim that the vessel was transporting military cargo.