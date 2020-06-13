UrduPoint.com
Saudi Air Defense System Shoots Down Missile Over Najran, Several Injured -Coalition

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 09:02 PM

The Saudi air defense system on Saturday shot down a rocket launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen over the southern city of Najran, Col. Turki Al Malki, the spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition forces, said, adding that several people got injured on the ground

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) The Saudi air defense system on Saturday shot down a rocket launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen over the southern city of Najran, Col. Turki Al Malki, the spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition forces, said, adding that several people got injured on the ground.

"In continuation of the terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia's terrorist attempts to target innocent civilians in (Najran)...

the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition has successfully this morning (Saturday) intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia from (Sa'dah) governorate [province], deliberately targeting innocent civilians and civilian objects in (Najran), minor injuries were sustained by civilians as a result of debris of the intercepted ballistic missile," the spokesman said, as quoted by the Saudi Press Agency

According to Al-Malki, the Houthis are targeting "civilians and civilian objects protected under the International Humanitarian Law," and the coalition has managed to intercept 312 rockets launched by rebels.

