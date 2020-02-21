UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Air Defense Systems Intercept Missiles Fired From Northern Yemen - Arab Coalition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 10:10 AM

Saudi Air Defense Systems Intercept Missiles Fired From Northern Yemen - Arab Coalition

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The Saudi air defense systems have intercepted several ballistic missiles, fired by the Shia Houthi rebels from northern Yemen, Arab coalition spokesman Col. Turki Maliki said.

"The Royal Saudi Air Defense intercepted ballistic missiles launched by the terrorist Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi cities," Maliki said on late Thursday, as quoted by the Saudi Press Agency.

From his point of view, the attacks were carried out in violation of international law as they were aimed at targeting civilians.

"The Capital (Sanaa) has become a Houthi militia assembly, installation and launching hub for ballistic missiles that target the [Saudi] Kingdom," Maliki said.

He also described the ongoing shelling attacks from Yemen as "barbaric."

Saudi Arabia is heading the Arab coalition, which has been fighting the Houthis in Yemen since 2015 to support internationally-recognized President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi.

Related Topics

Assembly Terrorist Yemen Saudi Sanaa Hub 2015 From Arab

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

48 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler opens Fujairah International Arts F ..

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Salem medical fitness sm ..

9 hours ago

Jiu-jitsu Challenge Championship begins in Abu Dha ..

10 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid crowns Ahmed Al Falasi as Arab ..

10 hours ago

Prime Minister to launch Ehsaas Amdan Programme in ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.