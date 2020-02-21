Saudi Air Defense Systems Intercept Missiles Fired From Northern Yemen - Arab Coalition

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The Saudi air defense systems have intercepted several ballistic missiles, fired by the Shia Houthi rebels from northern Yemen, Arab coalition spokesman Col. Turki Maliki said.

"The Royal Saudi Air Defense intercepted ballistic missiles launched by the terrorist Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi cities," Maliki said on late Thursday, as quoted by the Saudi Press Agency.

From his point of view, the attacks were carried out in violation of international law as they were aimed at targeting civilians.

"The Capital (Sanaa) has become a Houthi militia assembly, installation and launching hub for ballistic missiles that target the [Saudi] Kingdom," Maliki said.

He also described the ongoing shelling attacks from Yemen as "barbaric."

Saudi Arabia is heading the Arab coalition, which has been fighting the Houthis in Yemen since 2015 to support internationally-recognized President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi.