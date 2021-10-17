UrduPoint.com

Saudi Airports Lift COVID Curbs, Start Operating At Full Capacity - Aviation Body

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 10:00 PM

Saudi Airports Lift COVID Curbs, Start Operating at Full Capacity - Aviation Body

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2021) Airports in Saudi Arabia will operate at full capacity without any coronavirus-related restrictions starting Sunday, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said.

The decision comes as part of the government's plan to gradually lift COVID-19 restrictions in light of declining incidence rate.

"The General Authority of Civil Aviation ... announced the operation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia airports at full capacity," the GACA said in a statement, adding the instruction becomes effective from Sunday.

The decision applies to both domestic and international flights, with the continuance of verifying the immunization status in the special application, the statement read.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the kingdom has registered over 547,000 cases of the coronavirus, including 8,763 fatalities. Over the past two months, the daily increment of infections has been no more than 50.

To date, 38.4 million people have been vaccinated against the virus.

